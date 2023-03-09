LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 50 grams of methamphetamine and numerous other drugs were seized after a lengthy investigation in Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that during the investigation, officers used surveillance techniques and undercover purchases to build their case.

On Wednesday, narcotics officers executed a search warrant at an outbuilding on Buffalo Shoals Road.

Investigators said they seized 53 grams of meth, nine grams of fentanyl, five grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 108 grams of marijuana and a firearm reported stolen from Rock Hill.

Chad Christopher Caldwell, 50, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver controlled substance Schedule II, possession of controlled substance Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule II, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule IV, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Caldwell was issued a $460,000 secured bond.