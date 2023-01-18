NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road.

During the stop, a K-9 performed “an open-air sniff” around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found 133 grams of meth, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the search of the vehicle.

The driver, 30-year-old Robert Joseph Walton of Conover, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license and failure to burn headlamps.

He received a $185,000 secured bond.