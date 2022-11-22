MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County deputies seized two bags of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun during a traffic stop on Highway 70 last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Impala on Nov. 17 driven by 45-year-old Gary Daniel Walker Jr. who was on active probation.

Walker reportedly told deputies that he had a loaded shotgun in the trunk of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said a search of the car yielded a loaded Silver Eagle RZ17 Tactical 12-gauge shotgun, two plastic bags of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Walker was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.