ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Cobb County Police Department has announced the apprehension of the suspect in Wednesday’s active shooter investigation in Atlanta.

24-year-old Deion Patterson has been apprehended shortly before 8 p.m.

Authorities say they were called to a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th St and 13th St. at 12:08 p.m.

Investigators say there were 5 victims. One person, a 39-year-old woman, has been pronounced dead at the scene. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25 were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Patterson opened fire in a waiting room at Northside Hospital Midtown.

Investigators believe he carjacked a vehicle nearby and fled the scene, leaving the area.

The Atlanta Police Department released these photos of Patterson during the course of the search.

The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference just before 4 p.m.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.