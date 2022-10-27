CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block of Summit Walk Drive.

Bobbitt suffered from a cognitive impairment and may have been “lost and confused,” CMPD said. Officers worried that he may not have been able to properly care for himself.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday that a body had been found during their search for Bobbitt.

There are no signs of foul play but a cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.