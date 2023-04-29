CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say 80-year-old Norman Boyd was last seen leaving a north-east Charlotte hotel.

Officers state that Mr. Boyd was reported missing just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th. He was last seen leaving the Extended Stay hotel on McCullough Drive around 10:30 p.m., the previous day.

Mr. Boyd was last seen wearing a brown cap, a brown jacket, and jeans, officers say. He has a dog with him, a brown collie-shepherd mix, with no leash.

Mr. Boyd is described as a black man standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black, balding hair and brown eyes

His family says they are concerned because Mr. Boyd suffers from cognitive impairment. Police are searching for information about where Mr. Boyd is.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at crimestoppers.com.