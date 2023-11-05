CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from his Concord home, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons and Concord Police.

Officials say 80-year-old Kenneth Bowers was last seen by his wife between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, at their home in the 400 block of Faith Drive.

A worker at the nearby Circle K Station on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard S. says they saw Mr. Bowers walking on Highway 601 towards Cabarrus Avenue W.

Mr. Bowers is described as a white man standing between 5 feet, 7 inches, and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing between 145 to 150 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes and is said to have a black scab or cancer on the side of his nose.

Mr. Bowers was last seen wearing a gray knitted hat, gray sweatpants, brown flannel shirt and black sneakers.

Authorities say he is known to take a daily run or walk for three to five miles but does not have access to or drive a car. It is unknown in what direction Mr. Bowers may be headed.

Anyone who may know Mr. Bowers’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.