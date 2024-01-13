ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Missing Endangered Alert has been issued for a man who disappeared from Blake Road in Albemarle, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) and N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Officials say 81-year-old Patrick Dupree Parker, who may be suffering from cognitive impairment, went missing at an unknown time. However, the alert was issued Saturday evening.

Mr. Parker, file image of Ford Edge (NCDPS)

Mr. Parker is described as a man standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Mr. Parker drives a 2013 white Ford Edge with an N.C. license plate number JBN-3387. His phone is pinging in Darlington, S.C., and law enforcement in the area have also been alerted.

Anyone who may know Mr. Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sgt. B.K. Lear at (704) 984-9500.