LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week marks nine years since Toasha Nicole Rice disappeared after leaving a friend’s home in western Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Rice, also known as ‘Nikki Green’, was last seen by witnesses in 2014, when she was reported to have gotten into a black four-door sedan with an unknown woman.

In the months after Rice went missing, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road in the western part of the county and near Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton.

Authorities said Rice is described as a white female who was 27 years old when she disappeared. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

After exhausting all leads, officials are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

Deputies are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.