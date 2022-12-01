CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for help finding an 80-year-old Charlotte man who was last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Jerry Dean Snider left his home around 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 in his silver 2016 GMC Acadia with N.C. tag FCE-1974.

(photo by CMPD)

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Snider’s vehicle was picked up on several license plate readers along the Central Avenue corridor in the east Charlotte area, authorities said.

(photo by CMPD)

Snider was described as 5’7” tall and 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. Police said he was believed to be wearing a green plaid jacket and tan pants when he left home.

CMPD is working with state officials to issue a Silver Alert.