FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman, identified as Judy Pate, has been found alive and responsive off of Cemetary Road in Fort Lawn.

“EMS is in route,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday, Sept. 15.

——————————-

9/14/22: Investigators are searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Fort Lawn Tuesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care.

She was reportedly last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers seen in the photo below:

Judy Pate (Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.