CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police detectives are looking for information on a missing mother.

Ajani Jones was last seen in Charlotte on Aug. 21.

The 39-year-old mother of three is from Monroe. Jones was reported missing on Sept. 5 by her aunt in Charlotte. Her family says it is unusual for them not to hear from Jones for this long.

Her family wants her to know she is deeply loved and wants her home safe.

The family is unsure if she is in danger or if foul play is involved. Her family asks anyone with information to call her mother at (704) 287-8573.