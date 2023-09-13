CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thirty-six missing person cases remain active in Charlotte, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department continues to seek information regarding each one.

Missing Person Cases | *Ordered from left to right in order of when each missing person appears in the below article* (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police say over 3,500 missing persons reports are filed annually, about 70% involving juveniles between 13 and 17 years old. Adults account for the other 30%, reports show.

On average, in any given year, less than ten reports ‘truly involve foul play,’ officials said; they advise the unit is staffed by five detectives, one investigative technician, and one supervisor.

Below is a list with a picture of each missing person and information regarding their respective cases.

Denise Porch

Missing since: July 31, 1975

Porch was last seen on the 200 block of Tyvola Road near I-77, where she was showing vacant apartments to potential customers, according to reports.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is about 5’6″, and weighs around 145 pounds.

Rhonda Baucom

Missing since: May 26, 1987

According to reports, Baucom was reported missing from 3113 Apartment H Central Avenue.

No other information was given on Baucom’s whereabouts.

Kathi Jean Warren

Missing since: March 8, 1996

Officers say Warren was last seen leaving her home in Charlotte to attend a Coyote Joe’s concert on the 4600 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. According to reports, she did not return from the event and hasn’t been seen or heard by family or friends.

She wore a black dress, cowboy boots, and a black shawl around her shoulders. She is about 125 pounds, 5’0″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

William Hipp, III

Missing since: July 1, 1991

Hipp was last seen leaving his residence on Statesville Road headed to an ‘unknown destination,’ reports stated.

The photo provided by officials is aged to what he may look like today.

Jane Bui

Missing since: March 27, 1998

Reports said Bui was last seen around the 9520 block of Albemarle Road near Manchester Lane.

Police say she was driving a red Chevy Blazer with grey stripes; she’s described as a 5’5″, 170 lb. woman with blue eyes and brown hair.

Rita Maxwell

Missing since: March 17, 1992

Police say Maxwell left her home on March 1, 1992, and was eventually reported missing by her family after they didn’t hear from her. Her family advised she’d come and go from her home on Dundeen Street near Beatties Ford Road but would also ‘check in’ with her family.

Maxwell was last seen wearing black pants, a multi-colored blouse, and white tennis shoes.

Devonne Dubose

Missing since: March 25, 1992

According to reports, Dubose last spoke with her family on March 25, 1992.

Police say that was the last day she was spoken to, and nobody had heard or seen from her since.

She’s described as a 5’4″, 100 lb. woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Annette Mammone

Missing since: Sept. 19, 2001

Reports say Mammone was last seen at her home on the 8300 block of Riverbirch Drive near Sharon Road West.

Authorities advised she ‘may have been’ driving a 1996 Toyota Tercel; she’s described as a 5’3″, 150 lb. with green eyes and blonde hair.

Stephanie Haynes

Missing since: July 21, 2003

Reports show Haynes last spoke to her family the day she went missing; her family or friends have not heard from her since this date.

She was last seen on the 800 block of East 4th Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown; she’s described as a 5’4″, 130 lb. woman with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Velva Lewis

Missing since: Dec. 23, 2006

Lewis was last seen leaving her residence at an unknown destination, reports stated.

Authorities said she was last seen on the 9490 block of Nations Ford Road near East Hebron Street.

Kyle Fleischmann

Missing since: Nov. 9, 2007

Fleischmann was last seen leaving the Buckhead Saloon on the 200 block of East 5th Street in Uptown around 2:20 a.m. on the same day he went missing, according to reports.

“It plays in my head all the time,” said Kyle’s Father, Dick Fleischmann. “It never really goes away.”

Police say Fleischmann was wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Jessica Fallon Hooks

Missing since: April 1, 2004

Reports stated that Hooks was missing after family members hadn’t spoken or contacted her for several months.

She was last seen on the 400 block of Oakdale Road near Auten Road.

Richard Murray Jr.

Missing since: Nov. 1, 2012

According to reports, Murray left his friend’s house on Elmwood Circle around 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2012, and told his friends he was walking home to Eagle Peak Drive.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since that day.

Authorities advised that Murray had medical issues and his family was concerned for his safety.

‘John Doe’ | Unknown Remains

Found deceased: Feb. 15, 2009

Police say the subject (listed as ‘John Doe’) was found dead on Feb. 15, 2009, in an abandoned home on the 3300 block of Idaho Drive.

With forensic help, a picture was drawn to help identify the individual.

The subject is believed to be about 5’7″, 150 lbs., and had a mustache with short black hair styled in a twist. He wore a camouflage green Army-styled jacket, dark jeans, a dark t-shirt, and white high-top Converse shoes.

Based on a neighborhood canvas, a citizen gave information that the deceased person may have gone by the name of “T-Bone” and had a speech impediment.

Martin Eric Bryant

Missing since: March 30, 2011

Reports stated Bryant was last seen leaving his room at the Days Inn on the 1400 block of West Sugar Creek Road at around 8:30 a.m.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket; police say his roommates or family haven’t heard from him.

Daniel Garcia

Missing since: March 30, 2011

Reports stated that Garcia was last seen on March 30, 2011, when he left Charlotte to drive to Mexico. He was driving a green Nissan Frontier truck, VIN: 1N6ED29X62C392874, assigned to North Carolina, with the tag number: YRY-9988.

Authorities say he has a spider tattoo on his upper right arm.

Oralia Bolanos Hernandez

Missing since: July 5, 2009

Hernandez was last seen on June 29, 2009, on the 3500 block of Burner Drive near Central Avenue in an apartment, reports stated.

She’s about 5’5″, 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red striped long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anne A. Lyday

Missing since: Jan. 15, 2014

According to reports, Lyday is believed to be staying in shelters and churches in the Gason and Cleveland County areas.

Police say she’s about 5’10”, 150 lbs., and has green eyes and blond hair.

Jamekia Sabb

Missing since: Nov. 26, 2013

Reports stated Sabb was last seen leaving her home on the 6200 block of Donna Drive near Old Concord Road.

She’s described as a 5’7″ woman weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Maritza Ofelia Lanza

Missing since: Sept. 19, 2014

Reports said Maritza Lanza was last seen on Sept. 12, 2014, on Prospect Drive. She was two years old at the time.

Police say she was with her biological mother, Anna Gloria Penat-Adalinn.

Jesus Sanchez-Esquivel

Missing since: Jan. 1, 2016

According to reports, Sanchez-Esquivel was last seen leaving the 9900 block of W. WT Harris Boulevard driving a red/2000/Nissan/Frontier truck displaying the N.C. tag number: TVM-8222.

He’s described as a 5’3″, 175 lb. man with brown eyes and black hair.

Carmen Gonzalez-Pinto

Missing since: Aug. 13, 2016

Reports said Gonzalez-Pinto was last seen leaving her residence on the 6200 block of Waterford Hills Drive near W W.T. Harris Boulevard to an unknown destination.

She’s described as a 5’4″, 130 lb. woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Lee (Anthony) Funderburk

Missing since: May 31, 2016

Reports stated Funderburk was last seen ‘in the Charlotte area’ on March 25, 2016. He has not returned home, and his family is concerned for his safety.

He’s described as a 6’0″, 180 lb. man with brown eyes and black hair.

Shawna C. Jones

Missing since: Aug. 25, 2017

Reports stated Jones left her home in a red, 2016 4-door Mazda with the N.C. tag number: DHB-5791 the same day she was reported missing.

She’s not returned home, and her friends or family haven’t heard from her.

Carolyn M. Allen

Missing since: July 13, 2017

Reports said a family member last saw Allen in Jan. 2016 on the 5000 block of Reagan Drive near Julius Chambers Highway.

She’s described as a 5’4″, 145 lb. woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Nigel Prather Ennels

Missing since: Oct. 3, 2018

Reports stated family members last saw Ennels on Aug. 17, 2018. He’s believed to be driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry with the N.C. plate: PJV-6810.

His family is concerned for his well-being, and he’s described as a 6’1″, 200 lb. man with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Marvin Lloyd II

Missing since: Nov. 2, 2021

Lloyd hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 2021, his family said. He was last seen in Charlotte.

He’s described as a 5’10”, 170 lb. man with brown eyes and no hair.

Damar Lumpkin

Missing since: Jan. 5, 2022

Reports say Lumpkin was last seen by his family on Oct. 15, 2021, in Uptown, Charlotte.

He’s described as a 5’5″, 130 lb. man with brown eyes and black hair.

Frances Collett Apperson

Missing since: May 21, 2022

According to reports, Apperson was last seen at her Charlotte apartment on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She might be driving her silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports with the N.C. tag number: JKV9829.

Police advise Apperson is deaf.

She’s described as a 5’2″, 130 lb. woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

Carmen Imani Davis

Missing since: Sept. 14, 2022

Davis was last seen on the 1000 block of Blythe Boulevard near Medical Center Drive before leaving an ‘unknown destination,’ according to reports.

Police say she left on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

She’s described as a 5’7″, 120 lb. woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Dayshawn Boswell

Missing since: Jan. 12, 2023

Boswell was last seen leaving his home on Fox Point Drive headed to an ‘unknown destination,’ according to reports.

He’s described as a 5’10”, 200 lb. man with brown eyes and black hair.

Iyuana Farrior

Missing since: June 16, 2023

Farrior was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home headed to an ‘unknown area,’ according to reports.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red hoodie, light blue jeans, and black slippers; officials also advised Farrior often wears a blue bonnet over her head.

Diamond Rowell

Missing since: June 17, 2023

Reports show Diamond was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of Hovis Road near South Hoskins Road.

She’s described as a 5’5″, 100 lb., 15-year-old girl with brown eyes and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Information gathered by authorities suggests Diamond may be trying to disguise herself as a male and intends to give false information about her identity.

Her family says they haven’t heard from her since she left home and are concerned for her well-being.

Alvin Alexander

Missing since: May 18, 2023

Alexander’s family says they haven’t heard from him since the date he was reported missing.

Police say he was last known to be on foot in the Brookshire Boulevard area near I-85. He’s described as a 5’9″, 180 lb. man with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos ‘all over his body,’ including arms, chest, hands, and neck.

His family said they’re concerned for his well-being.

Alaiyja English

Missing since: June 28, 2023

Reports stated that Alaiyja left her home on the 12000 block of Skymaster Court off Planters Estates Drive the same day she was reported missing.

The 18-year-old is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing an all-orange outfit.

Conrad Dominic Poole

Missing since: Dec. 30, 2022

Reports stated Poole was last seen in Charlotte at a sober living facility; it’s unknown where he went since leaving the building.

He’s described as a 5’10”, 140 lb. man with brown eyes and no hair.

—

If you have any information regarding these missing person cases, contact CMPD at (704) 336-7600.