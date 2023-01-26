BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man is ongoing after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said park rangers responded to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway near Cold Mountain.

Rangers also discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked at a nearby overlook near milepost 410. The vehicle, registered to 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry of Pooler, Georgia, had damage that authorities said was consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate.

Authorities then began searching for Berry.

The Transylvania County Search and Rescue team, Haywood County, Brevard Rescue, NC Forest Service and Connestee Fire Rescue all joined the search for the missing man.

Officials said they plan to expand the search are Thursday and call for more personnel.

Anyone with information about Berry’s location is asked to call the NPS Investigative Services Tip Line at 888-653-0009.