CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A body found in a remote wooded area in Connelly Springs earlier this month was identified as a 30-year-old man reported missing in June, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Philip Carter was last seen on June 22, 2022, walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road.

Carter was originally from Maryland, but had lived in the South Mountain area for around a year, the sheriff’s office said.

Since June, multiple searchers were executed in the Kayla’s Ridge Road area.

On January 11, deputies said a body was found during another search in the area.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used dental records to identify the remains as Philip Carter.

Authorities did not say if Carter’s death was suspicious but said the investigation is still ongoing.