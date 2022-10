LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man has been missing for over three months, according to the Gaston County Police.

Lee Allen Roark has been missing since July 12 in the Flat Rock Drive area near the Lincoln/Gaston County border.

Lee Allen Roark (Courtesy: Gaston County Police)

He was reported missing from his residence on the 100 block of Deaton Avenue by his family on July 14.

He is about six feet tall and 170 pounds.

With any information about his disappearance, please call 911 immediately.