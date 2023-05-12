CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday is known to make decisions that are “harmful to her overall safety,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Serenity Strickland (CMPD)

Police said detectives are searching for Serenity Angel Strickland who was last seen in the 8900 block of Merrie Rose Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on May 10.

Detectives said Strickland frequents uptown Charlotte and recreational parks around the city.

CMPD said Strickland is “known to approach strangers and make decisions that may be harmful to her overall safety and well-being.” Police did not elaborate on what those decisions may be.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers. She is described as 5’6” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Police said she has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.