CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl they said was last seen running from school in January, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Kamonie Teasley reportedly ran from school on January 18 and was last seen in the 7400 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Her family said they were concerned for her safety.

Police said Teasley is known to frequent the transit center and library in Uptown and hotels in the Sugar Creek corridor.

Anyone with information on where Teasley may be is asked to call 911.