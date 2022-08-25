CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing man who police said has mental health concerns and was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital has been found safe, CMPD said.

Louis “Louie” Mottola

Police said Louis “Louie” Mottola, 26, was located unharmed and has been reunited with his family. He had left Atrium Health University hospital in northeast Charlotte on foot on August 21.

Mottola was described as five feet, six inches tall, and 130 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a beard and hazel eyes.

Police said Mottola has a tattoo of a rosary on the inside of his right forearm and is missing a tooth on the right side of his upper teeth. He is likely wearing cowboy boots with pistols stitched on the back, CMPD said.

Authorities said Mottola has mental health concerns and his family was concerned for his wellbeing.