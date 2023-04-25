KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office announced it is reopening a 2001 cold case of a 16-year-old girl who went missing.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers announced his office was actively investigating the case of Timeka Pridgen, who was reported missing from her South Street home in La Grange on May 12, 2001. Pridgen was 16 when she went missing.

Despite previous work in the case by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, there have been no arrests. In 2003, a $5,000 reward was offered by the Governor’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Pridgen’s disappearance. That reward remains in effect, according to Rogers.

“We are hoping fresh sets of investigative eyes and the discovery of a potential witness will allow us to advance this case to closure,” Rogers said in a media release from Lenoir County Public Information Office Bryan Hanks.

Anyone with any information in this matter is urged to contact the LCSO at 252-559-6110 or by ETIPS at https://www.lenoircountysheriff.com/etips.