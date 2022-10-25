CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen at his home in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in the 900 block of Summit Walk Drive.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be lost and confused, authorities said. He may also not be able to properly care for himself.

Police said Bobbitt was possibly wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes. He walks with a cane and moves slowly.

Bobbitt also sometimes goes by his middle name, “Brewer.”

Police described Bobbitt as 5’09” tall and 130 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911.