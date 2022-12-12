DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are searching for a missing Davidson Student, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.

Somers is described to be around 5’8″ tall, 149 pounds, and has short, dark hair. He is a former member of the wrestling team.

Aedan Somers (Courtesy: Davidson College)

“We are in contact with Aedan’s family to provide support,” said Davidson College. “Students affected by events should contact our counseling services if they are in need of support.”

The school is asking the public to contact Davidson College Campus Police at (704) 894-2178 with any information.