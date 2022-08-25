Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Emergency officials are looking for a potentially injured woman with severe dementia after she disappeared overnight, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police say 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was reportedly wearing blue pajamas and slippers.

She was spotted on a doorbell camera at about 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive.

“She does show to have blood on her face and her head where we suspect she has an injury, possibly from a fall,” High Point Police Capt. Patrick O’Toole said.

O’Toole says Dawkins has “severe dementia,” and she may not be familiar with her own neighborhood. Strangers may scare her. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

Police ask anyone with a doorbell or exterior camera to check their footage beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to see if anyone may have walked past.

High Point police, High Point Fire and EMS, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are working together to find her.

They are searching a one-mile radius around Blockhouse Court. Troopers are using a helicopter to search by air.

Officials with High Point police say that searching will resume Thursday morning.