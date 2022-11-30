SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen driving away from a hospital in Salisbury.

Authorities said 87-year-old James Edwards Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen leaving Novant Health Hospital on Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury driving a tan 199 Chevrolet extended cab with NC Plate MVR-3848. His direction of travel was not known.

The pickup truck has two fish stickers and bible verses on the rear bumper. Part of the right-front fender is also missing, officials said.

Smith is described as a white man, 6’0” tall and 160 pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, Dickie brand khaki pants, older tan shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about where Smith could be is asked to call The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.