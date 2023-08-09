CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested in finding a man who wandered off from his home, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Henry Massey, 90, who is believed to suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s, was seen leaving his home in the 600 block of Edgegreen Street.

Mr. Massey is described as a black man standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Massey was last seen wearing mustard pants.

Officials say Mr. Massey is believed to be traveling south South Boulevard near Whitton Street. He may be headed to 144 Attando Avenue a Charlotte scrap yard.

Mr. Massey may be driving a gray 2021 Ford F-150 Supercrew with the NC license plate RDJ-4274.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bonaparte with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-7600.