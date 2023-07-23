CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 81-year-old John Gibson who went missing Sunday in south Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Mr. Gibson’s car (CMPD)

Officials say Mr. Gibson was following his family to Hickory when he got separated on I-485 westbound near Providence Road. This was around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Mr. Gibson was driving a 2006 blueish-gray Dodge Caravan with the N.C. license plate number CMH-4411.

His family is concerned for his well-being due to Mr. Gibson not being from the area and suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

John Allen Gibson (CMPD)

Mr. Gibson is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and shorter than collar-length gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with a pocket and navy shorts.

Anyone with information about where Mr. Gibson could be is asked to call 911 immediately. Detective Kristin Frasita is the lead investigator on the case.