STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding 73-year-old William Nelson Cook, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

It is believed that Mr. Cook is affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s. He was last seen yesterday on Ashbrook Road in Statesville.

Mr. Cook is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighing 130 pounds. He has long, white hair, a long beard and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Mr. Cook may be driving a burgundy Chevrolet 1997 C/K 1500 pick-up truck with the N.C. license plate PYV-2868.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call Sgt. R. Bishop with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-88-3080.