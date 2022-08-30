CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives have found a missing 76-year-old east Charlotte man last seen leaving his home Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Joseph Sailing was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in his vehicle near Scuppernong Ct. around 2 p.m. on August 29.

Detectives said the man suffers from cognitive concerns prompting them to issue a Silver Alert.

Police said Tuesday morning that Sailing had been located. Officials did not provide an update on his condition.