GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Nina Davis who was reported missing in Caldwell County Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said “Nu-Nu” Davis suffers from advanced-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
She was last seen leaving 4548 Rebel Run in the Granite Falls Oak Hill Community on foot. Her direction of travel was unknown.
Officials said Davis was last seen wearing a black cardigan with blue jeans. She has grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 828-758-2324.