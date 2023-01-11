CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 90-year-old man last seen in south Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Harold Markowitz (CMPD)

Officials said Harold Markowitz was last seen on the 5000 block of Sharon Road west and was believed to have traveled south on Sharonview toward Quail Hollow Road.

Officials said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Markowitz is described as 5’9” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray checkered dress shirt, dark navy blue pants and black shoes. He was not wearing his glasses.

He drives a bluish-green 2013 Toyota Prius with NC Plate PKZ4053.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-334-1600.