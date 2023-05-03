CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Josephine Craig who was last seen on South Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. on May 3rd.

Police say Ms. Craig was seen driving a navy blue 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L, a 4-door sedan, with the North Carolina license plate number PLJ-7020. She was last spotted driving south in the 3700 block of South Boulevard.

Ms. Craig’s family is concerned about her safety since she is believed to suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

She is described as a black woman standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighing about 160 pounds. Ms. Craig has short white hair and brown eyes. She is known to lean and wobble when she walks.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call CMPD Officer Kristina Frazita at 704-336-7600.