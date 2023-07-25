MINT HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 65-year-old Kent Reid who is missing from Mint Hill, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Reid was last seen walking in the 9800 block of Central Drive near Wilson Grove Road which is a few blocks from Independence High School. Reid is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He is described at a black man standing at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and short “salt and pepper” hair.

Reid was last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conner Furr with Mint Hill Police at 704-889-2231.