CORNELIUS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Ohio man is missing from a Cornelius hotel, according to N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Officials say 69-year-old John Randall Drinko disappeared from the Comfort Inn on Liverpool Parkway. He is thought to be driving on I-77 headed toward Virginia.

Mr. Drinko is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He is described as a white man standing at 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighing 210 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve collard shirt with white and green stripes.

Mr. Drinko may be in a green 2023 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number JWW6815.

Anyone with information about Mr. Drinko’s location should call John Scott Lineberger with the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-1363.