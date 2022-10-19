MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for two people missing from a home in Midland, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr., 76, and Lillie McLain Wilson, 72, were last seen at a home on the 9800 block of Troutman Road, officials said.

Both are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities said the two may be heading to Charlotte.

Merlin Wilson is described as 5’10” tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Lillie Wilson is described as 5’3” tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green scrubs.

The two are possibly driving a white 2009 Lexus GX350 with a NC tag of TNS5103.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.