STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 74-year-old woman missing from a home in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Barbara Houser Bellamy was last seen at a home on Miller Farm Road.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bellamy is described as 5’5” tall and 165 pounds with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

She drives a grey 2003 Lexus RX300.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Deputy R. Ball at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.