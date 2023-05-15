CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding 67-year-old Jorge Souza who disappeared on Sunday evening.

Officers say Mr. Souza was last seen walking away from the 6800 block of Fisher’s Farm Lane around 5 p.m. on May 14th.

CMPD: Jorge Souza

His family says they are concerned because Mr. Souza has several health issues and is not from the area. Mr. Souza was visiting family when he went missing and predominantly speaks Portuguese.

Mr. Souza is described as a white man standing at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 165 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.