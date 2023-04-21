BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — James Martin Roberts, a student at Caldwell County Community College, disappeared near the Appalachian State University campus on April 21, 2016. Police said there has been no sign of him since.

Roberts, a Kernersville native, was 19 years old when he was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hardin Street and Rivers Street near the ASU Convocation Center.

His 2016 disappearance sparked a massive search across the Boone area that included helicopters, divers and dogs.

Despite a number of tips and possible sightings, police said they have never received any confirmable information that would help find him.

The Boone Police Department marked the seventh anniversary of his disappearance by sharing an age-progressed photo from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Please continue with your thoughts and prayers for his family who still remember and miss their son,” police said in a statement.

Police said Roberts was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, grey New Balance shoes and a white golf visor hat.

NCMEC said Roberts was carrying a backpack and head a tattoo of three on his left forearm of three mountains and a tattoo on his chest. He may go by the name Martin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125.

You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via their website HERE!