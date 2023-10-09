CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Concord was vandalized over the weekend and a suspect is being sought, Concord Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Cabarrus Ave. around 11:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, where the monument was found to be spray painted.

Photo Credit: Queen City News

It is unknown if it was an individual or a group of people, Concord Police said.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “The Concord Police Department is working to catch whoever is responsible and we implore anyone with information to contact police.”

The city said crews were working swiftly to restore the monument and the structure is currently covered and protected until the restoration process is complete, city officials said.