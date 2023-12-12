DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mocksville man accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor faces sex offense charges and drug charges, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sept. 25, Davie County deputies got a report of a suspected inappropriate relationship between Nathaniel Lee Hamm and a minor.

The victim spoke with authorities and said Hamm had inappropriate contact with them.

On Oct. 24, a search warrant was executed on Hamm at his attorney’s office for electronic devices.

One device was presented to detectives. Investigators say that after a forensic exam was conducted on the device recovered, they had probable cause to believe Hamm had more electronic devices with illegal content.

On Oct. 25, a search warrant was executed at Hamm’s home in Mocksville.

Multiple digital devices were recovered in hidden locations in a vehicle registered to Hamm as well as marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Hamm was then charged with indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

On Oct. 27, warrants were secured for felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintain vehicle, dwelling, or place, possession with Intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Hamm was given a $4,995 unsecured bond.

On Friday, after investigators reviewed several devices recovered during the search warrant on Hamm’s home, he was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

These charges are related to additional minors and not the original victim.

Hamm was given issued a $75,000 unsecured bond on the additional charges.

He was released on Oct. 30 on the original charges when he bonded out.

The investigation is ongoing.