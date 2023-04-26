GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two businesses in Gaston County saw their work go up in flames after Gaston County Police said someone threw Molotov cocktails into the building.

According to police, officers responded to calls regarding a fire around 2 a.m. at a strip mall at 3335 York Highway.

Two separate businesses were believed to be targeted using an improvised incendiary device, which could also be described as an explosive device. Two separate fires were set, according to the police report.

“This is 20 years gone in one night,” said Javier Medina, one of the owners of Gizmo Logic. “It’s a total loss. There’s nothing left. All my equipment destroyed, a lot of the customers’ equipment destroyed.”

Instead of closing up shop, the family-owned business was boarding up Tuesday.

“People out there are cannibals,” Medina said. They don’t care about anybody’s property. They don’t care about how hard somebody worked. They just go and destroy.”

Police did not mention a potential suspect in the arson. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 704-861-8000.