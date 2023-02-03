The Union County Sheriff’s Narcotics Eradication Team arrested a convicted felon with over 400 grams of meth this week.

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County Sheriff deputies arrested a Monroe man and broke up an extensive meth trafficking operation earlier this week.

UCSO’s Narcotics Eradication Team executed a search warrant at Nicki Parker’s residence. The 34-year-old convicted felon had over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities took Parker to the Union County Jail and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Maintaining a Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances.

Parker remains in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.