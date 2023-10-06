MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monroe Police say they identified more than 25 people in last Friday’s fight during a high school football game.

Police say the fight broke out during a Monroe-Forest Hills high school football game. Since the incident, officials have scoured social media videos and surveillance videos to find those involved.

They broke down the scrum into groups:

Eight adults

Four Monroe High School students

Five Forest Hills High School students

Five Anson County students

Four non-student juveniles who reside in Monroe

Police say the identified individuals have been, or will be, criminally charged and banned from Union County Public School events.

In the wake of the fight, the school system announced new security protocols for high school events in the wake of multiple incidents that have occurred on or at school-sponsored events in recent weeks. The new rules approved at Tuesday night’s school board meeting take effect beginning Friday, Oct. 6. They include:

Only clear bags are allowed (4-6 inches)

Middle and Elementary School students must have a parent or guardian

Ticket sales end at halftime.

Please get in touch with School Resource Officer Demera at 704-296-3130 for any additional information.