Authorities caught a Monroe woman in a large drug operation this week.

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities caught a Monroe woman in a large drug operation this week.

Last week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Eradication Team caught 41-year-old Kristin Thomas with a large quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Thomas was arrested, and transported to the Union County Jail. They charged her with numerous counts of Felony PWIMSD SCH II CS and Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place CS.

Thomas currently remains jailed under a secured bond of $200,000.