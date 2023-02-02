IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say a Mooresville man caught speeding on I-77 is also facing several drug charges.

On Saturday, an Iredell County Sherrif’s deputy observed a car making quick lane changes and speeding over the posted limit. A pursuit ensued and the deputy observed the driver throwing several items from the car.

Mooresville resident Randell Myricks exited I-77 off Williamson Road and law enforcement stopped him. Deputy D. Best saw one plastic bag of cocaine in the driver’s side floorboard. Soon after, deputies and Mooresville Police located several bags of cocaine and marijuana along the interstate. Authorities say the cocaine weighed 79 grams and the pot 17 grams.

After his arrest, law enforcement took Myricks to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was not issued a bond.

Myricks is facing several charges, including: