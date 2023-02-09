Mooresville Police say Janson Pope had child pornography at his apartment.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department say they arrested a 28-year-old man with child pornography on Thursday.

Authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning an individual’s possible involvement with child pornography. Detectives with the MPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation.

On Thursday, officials obtained and executed a search warrant on Jason Robert Pope’s apartment at 550 E. Statesville Avenue. During the search, detectives seized numerous pieces of evidence that linked the suspect to possessing and distributing child pornography. Authorities could seek additional charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities charged Pope with 13 counts of Felony Second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 13 counts of Felony Third-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. After his arrest, police took Pope to the Iredell County Detention Center under a $360,000 secured bond.

In addition to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped in this arrest.