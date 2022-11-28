MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks.

In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

On Oct. 20, Mooresville resident Stephen Schriver lost control of his 2015 Ford Mustang on Timber Road and collided with a Dodge truck. His passenger, Ryan Rich, died in the crash. Schriver was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Careless & Reckless Driving. Schriver posted a $10,000 bail and left the Iredell County Jail.

Five days later, Mooresville resident Joshua Waybon Ryan Loftis struck a motorcycle. Loftis drove a 1993 Ford truck on Iredell Avenue that hit two people on a cycle waiting to turn into a residence.

Passenger Theescha Proctor died in the crash, but the unnamed driver suffered serious injuries but recovered.

Loftis was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision.

Loftis bonded out of the Iredell County Jail on a $5,000 bond.