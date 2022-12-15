MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Mooresville parents are facing a slew of charges following the drug overdose of their one-year-old infant, authorities said.

The incident began at 4:24p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at a residence located along Parker Avenue. Emergency personnel was called to the home for an unresponsive baby.

Iredell County EMS and Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded and informed officers at the scene that the infant was showing signs of a suspected drug overdose.

The one-year-old was given a dose of Narcan at the home and showed slight signs of improvement, police said. The baby was then rushed to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where they got a second dose of Narcan before their condition was stabilized.

Police said the baby was then taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for further treatment. The North Carolina Dept. of Social Services was contacted and took protective custody of the baby.

At that time, both parents, identified as Ashley Dale Jordan, 29, of Mooresville, and Casey Aaron Jordan, 31, of Mooresville, were both charged with felony child abuse involving serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under secure bonds, which they both posted, and were released from custody.

Following their Nov. arrests, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, detectives received lab test results taken from the baby on the day of the Nov. incident at the hospital that showed the infant had a ‘substantially high levels of fentanyl in their system’ at that time.

Based on the new findings, the Mooresville couple was served with additional warrants, charging both with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute a schedule II substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to keep/use/sell a control substance.

Both Ashley and Casey Jordan were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Casey was given a $30,000 secured bond and Ashley was given a $10,000 secured bond.