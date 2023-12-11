ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect who was shot by officers after an armed robbery in Rock Hill is facing more charges, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

David Herbert Massie, 45, was charged on Friday, Dec. 8, with pointing and pressing a firearm at a person and resisting arrest.

The armed robbery was reported at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the PNC Bank located at 1888 India Hook Road. Massie used a gun to take an undetermined amount of money and rode off on a bicycle, police said.

While being handcuffed, after being shot in the hand, Massie pulled an edged weapon from his waistband, officials said. Officers were able to get the weapon from him after threatening to use a taser.

SLED is still investigating the incident. The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.