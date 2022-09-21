CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Schools across the Charlotte area are continuing to deal with a rash of bomb threats Wednesday as law enforcement works to investigate who is responsible.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Wednesday became the latest school district to report receiving threats against some of its schools.

Officials said North Mecklenburg and Hough high schools both received “non-specific” threats. Huntersville and Cornelius Police were called in to investigate.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” said Stephanie Hood, principal at North Meck. “All incidents of threats or school disruption are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.”

In Cabarrus County, school district officials are dealing with their third-straight day of threats against high schools in the area.

For the third time in two days, Cox Mill High School was forced to evacuate Wednesday morning after administrators received a robocall bomb threat.

Officials said the call was similar to the calls received by several other high schools across the district.

On Tuesday, officials said that a “person of interest” had been identified after threats prompted four Cabarrus County schools to evacuate, including Cox Mill which was forced to evacuate twice.

“This is a major, major disruption not only in our schools but across our community,” said John Kopicki, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent. “And it’s wasting valuable resources.”

Sheriff Van Shaw said they identified a student they believe is responsible for the threats at Northwest Cabarrus High School Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s punishable up to approximately 39 months in prison,” said Van Shaw. “With any school investigation related to this, I’ve already talked with our elected district attorney and discussed those things, and we’ll certainly be pursuing that.”

They are working to determine if that student is connected to the threats made at other schools.

Both Northwest Cabarrus High threats came in as notes. The rest of the threats were made via robocall.

Mooresville High School elected to switch to virtual learning on Wednesday after receiving a similar threat to the schools in Cabarrus County.