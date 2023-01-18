CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Want to decrease juvenile crimes like stolen vehicles? Many believe that requires a community-wide help effort.

“It’s very disheartening, and a community issue that is going to require a solution from law enforcement, community partners, schools of that nature,” attorney Walter Bowers said.

Some in the legal system say there could be several things contributing to the rise in carjackings in Charlotte. The latest was in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, where two juveniles took a car with a four-year-old child in it Monday.

“Three juvenile subjects came and snooped around her car,” added Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain Stephen Fischbach. “With two of those subjects getting into the car and taking off.”

The juveniles were arrested and placed in the custody of the department of juvenile justice, according to CMPD. But while that may be the last we hear of these teens and their crimes, there’s a delicate balance ahead.

“It’s certainly on a case-by-case basis,” adds Bowers. “It depends on the facts associated with the particular incident.”

The court system looks at each juvenile differently.

“They’re also going to look at their criminal record, they are going to look at whether or not there is a stable environment for that student to go back to. So, there are a lot of factors that go into a student that is being placed into secure custody.”

Bowers, a former CMPD police officer, works with area youth. He says talking with juveniles may play a big part in decreasing crimes.

The first conversation is to let them know that everything you see on social media is only part of the story.

“Just because you saw this on TikTok, you didn’t see the actual outcome that this individual was kicked out of school, that this individual did go to jail,” said Bowers.